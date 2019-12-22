Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.78

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $17.85. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 16,945 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.79.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

