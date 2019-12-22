Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of AQUA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

