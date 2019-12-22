Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

EXPO opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,934 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $453,691.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,311.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,369. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

