Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,214.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,897 shares of company stock valued at $305,253. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.