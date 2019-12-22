FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $241.00 at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.89. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.