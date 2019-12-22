Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of FMNB opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $447.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.