FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.71. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.