First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,260 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 133.1% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $277,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 98.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.