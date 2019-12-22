First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Up 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

