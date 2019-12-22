FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.30

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.30 and traded as low as $121.23. FirstService shares last traded at $123.96, with a volume of 49,448 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -18.68.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$887.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.3599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.99%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

