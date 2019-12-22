Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

FIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fitbit by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

