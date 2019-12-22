Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FLK opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.80. Fletcher King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66).

Get Fletcher King alerts:

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.