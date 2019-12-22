Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VIAAY stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Flughafen Wien has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.