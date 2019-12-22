Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FTSV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Forty Seven by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forty Seven by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

