Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

