Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 187,661 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 48,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $862.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

