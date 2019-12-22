GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 0.8%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

