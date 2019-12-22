GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.70.

GLPG stock opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. Research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

