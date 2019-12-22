GeoCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $522,373.00 and $339.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086902 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008488 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

