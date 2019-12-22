Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $256.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.90 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $240.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

ROCK stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

