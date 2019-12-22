GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.47. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 743 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

