Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

