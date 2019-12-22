Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 69.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

