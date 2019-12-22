Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, 663 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Golden Valley Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

