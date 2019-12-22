Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 129,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,690,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

