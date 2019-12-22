Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

Shares of GDOT opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

