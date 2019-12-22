GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

