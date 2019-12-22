Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

