Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $113,885.04 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34.

Shares of GWRE opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $51,633,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,192,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,280,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

