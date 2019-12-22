Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,442 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.97, a P/E/G ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,633,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,192,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $23,280,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

