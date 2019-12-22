GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Sells $48,967.80 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 42.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.