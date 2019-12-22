HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HONE opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $643.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 241,154 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.