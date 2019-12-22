Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

