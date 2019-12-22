Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Sells $316,254.06 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HR opened at $32.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

