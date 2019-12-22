Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,265,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

