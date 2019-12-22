Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

HTA opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

