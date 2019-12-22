Heico (NYSE:HEI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of HEI opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $124,498.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Heico in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

