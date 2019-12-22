Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,652,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Insiders have sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $31,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

