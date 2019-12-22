Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heska by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Heska by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

