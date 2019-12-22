Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler Sells 6,716 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian K. Beeler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $374,499.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after buying an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,480,000 after acquiring an additional 657,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.