Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

