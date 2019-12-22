HSBC Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

