IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics holds promise. Robust adoption of security offerings, including Resilient and QRadar, bode well for the top line. Moreover, IBM is witnessing growth in industry verticals like health, key areas of analytics and security. Growing clout of Watson Health and broad-based growth in Payer, Provider, Imaging and Life Sciences domains, is notable. RedHat acquisition aimed at enhancing hybrid cloud platform is likely to pave the way for IBM's growth prospects. However, headwinds from IBM Z product cycle amid stiff competition and high debt level remains a concern. Furthermore, IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud remains a headwind. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.80.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

