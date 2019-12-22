IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Down 6%

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

IHICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

About IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

