iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.74% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

