Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

