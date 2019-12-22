Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.96

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.96 and traded as high as $102.58. Innospec shares last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 3,384 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.