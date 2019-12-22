Insider Buying: Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$106.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at C$4,705,189.61.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 600 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$61,650.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$102.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$101.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Shares of EVT opened at C$108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.02 million and a P/E ratio of 88.96. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$97.91 and a 12 month high of C$110.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

