Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 69.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

