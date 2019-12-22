Insider Buying: Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Buys 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) insider Zane Lewis bought 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).

Vital Metals stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 101.36, a current ratio of 101.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Vital Metals Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

Get Vital Metals alerts:

About Vital Metals

Vital Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in West Africa and Germany. The company explores for gold, cobalt, tungsten, tin, uranium, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Bouli gold project with three gold permits covering 4,289 sq km located in Niger, West Africa; the Nahouri Gold Project with three contiguous permits covering 400 sq km located in southern Burkina Faso; and the Aue cobalt project covering 78 sq km located in the Erzgebirge region of Saxony, Germany.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.